One man died, another was injured in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — One man died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

It happened at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Halfmoon Road and Braig Road, between Whitefish and Columbia Falls.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Subaru Impreza with two occupants was northbound on Halfmoon Road when the driver failed to navigate a right-hand curve, crossed the center line and railroad tracks, and then went off the road into an embankment.

The vehicle struck some trees and then came to rest at the bottom of the embankment.

The passenger, a 53-year-old man from Columbia Falls, died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Kalispell, was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell; the nature and severity of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP report, neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash; the roads were dry at the time.

