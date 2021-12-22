One person dead, 2 others injured in crash on Interstate 90

MISSOULA — A semi-truck driver died in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 about five miles southeast of Superior in Mineral County on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a westbound truck driven by a 26-year-old Minneapolis man lost traction and skidded into the median, causing it to jackknife and slide into the eastbound lane.

A semi-truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Washington was eastbound when the westbound truck struck him. The struck vehicle continued into the embankment onto the south side of the highway.

The driver from Minneapolis and his passenger, a 41-year-old man also from Minneapolis, were taken to Mineral Community Hospital; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The Washington man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

MHP reports the roads were snow-packed and solid ice at the time of the crash, which was reported to 911 at 3:48 a.m.

The head-on crash closed Interstate 90 near Superior for several hours.

There are no indications that impaired driving was a factor in the crash; the MHP is continuing to investigate.