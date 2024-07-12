One person dead, another injured in Gallatin County crash

One person died and another was injured in a crash in Gallatin County on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and law enforcement is looking for a driver and car they say may have caused the crash.

It happened around 5:45 pm just north of the mouth of Gallatin Canyon on Highway 191.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, an 81-year-old Arizona man was northbound in a pickup truck towing a camper trailer. Another car was southbound in the northbound lane.

The truck driver reportedly swerved to avoid a collision and the camper fishtailed and both the truck and camper rolled, killing the driver and injuring a 77-year-old passenger.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.



The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol are asking for assistance in identifying the dark-colored sedan involved in the crash.

If you have dash camera footage of the incident or information about the vehicle, please call the MHP at 855-647-3777.