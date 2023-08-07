One person dead in hit-and-run crash; suspect at large

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly left the scene after a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle near Belgrade on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. between Belgrade and Manhattan.

According to the MHP, a motorcycle was eastbound on Frontage Road when the driver of the pickup truck made a right turn onto Frontage Road from Thorpe Road.

The truck pulled in front of the motorcycle, which rear-ended the pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 28-year-old Kalispell man whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital in Bozeman where he was pronounced dead.

The pickup truck left the scene and the identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

According to MHP Sergeant Jay Nelson, the truck is is believed to be an older white Ford Ranger or F-150 with rear-end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Montana Highway Patrol, or call 911.



