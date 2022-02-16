Watch
One person dead in I-15 crash near Great Falls

MTN
Crash slowing traffic on I-15 near Great Falls (February 16, 2022)
Crash slowing traffic on I-15 near Great Falls
Posted at 11:26 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 13:34:16-05

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on I-15 just outside of Great Falls on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 7:41 a.m. and happened near mile marker 277, near the exit for the Great Falls airport.

One of the drivers involved in the crash died at the scene, according to a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The other driver was not seriously injured, and was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel.

The road at the time was slick and partially covered in snow and ice.

The crash scene has been cleared and traffic moving normally.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash; we will update you if we get more information.

