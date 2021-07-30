One person dead in Madison County crash

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died in a late-night crash in Madison County on Thursday.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 12 a.m. on Highway 287 south of Ennis at mile marker 23.

The motorcyclist made an improper pass at an intersection and was hit by a semi-trailer that was making a left turn, according to the MHP.

The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man from Virginia, died on the way to the hospital, the patrol said.

The man's name has not yet been released.

The MHP report says that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 37-year-old man from Laurel, was not injured; the MHP says the man was wearing a seatbelt.

