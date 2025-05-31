One person dead in two-vehicle crash east of Butte

GREAT FALLS — A 67-year-old man from Anaconda died in a two-vehicle collision on Friday, May 30, 2025, near Butte in Silver Bow County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) says it happened at about 3:20 PM in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90.

According to MHP, a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda motorcycle were both westbound on I-90 when the collision happened.

The Tacoma was in the left lane trying to pass the motorcycle while negotiating a right-hand curve. The motorcycle failed to maintain the right lane and crossed in front of the Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma attempted to brake and swerve, but was unable to prevent a collision.

The collision caused the motorcycle to roll, and the rider was struck by the Tacoma.

Emergency services took the rider to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries; his name has not yet been released.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the MHP.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 61-year old man from Billings who was wearing a seatbelt, did not sustain any serious injuries.

The MHP said that alcohol, drugs, and speed are not suspected as factors in the crash.