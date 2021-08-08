One person dead, one injured in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — A 74-year old Missoula man died after crashing his Chevy Malibu car head-on into a Toyota truck on Saturday.

The 42-year-old female truck driver was injured and taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. The nature and extent of her injuries has not been released.

The other truck passenger, a 26-year old man, was not injured.

The 74-year old man was driving west on Mullan Road approaching the intersection at Schmidt Road.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the Chevy then crossed the center lane heading into eastbound traffic, hitting the truck head-on.

It is unknown whether or not the driver of the Chevy Malibu was wearing a seatbelt.

The two passengers in the Toyota truck were both wearing their seatbelts.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.