One person dead, two injured in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman from Kalispell died in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Monday, November 25, 2024. The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 35 near Bigfork at 11:19 p.m.

The MHP report says that a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 40-year old man was northbound on MT 35, and a Chevy Cruze was heading south. The driver of the Jeep crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the Chevy.

The 32-year old victim, who was a passenger in the Chevy, died at the scene; the 28-year old male driver of the Chevy was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the victim’s family. It states:

We are posting this for our loyal friend and employee, Walter. He loves Bigfork and was working very hard to make this community a better home for him and his family. His wife and 3 children joined him here 6 weeks ago, and they began their journey in Bigfork. Monday night, when he and his wife Sol were heading back home, they were hit head-on and she was killed instantly. Walter is in the hospital and will be having a few surgeries along with intense rehab. His recovery will be long.

Click here if you would like to donate.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to Logan Health; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The MHP report does not indicate that alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

