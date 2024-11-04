One person died in a rollover crash in Broadwater County

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Broadwater County on Friday, November 1, 2024.

It happened near Lower North Fork Lane and NFD Road 423 several miles east/northeast of Townsend at about 11 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, three people were in a Chevrolet: a 27-year old male driver from Kennewick, Washington; a 27-year old man from Towsend, Montana; and a 27-year old woman from Helena, Montana.

The MHP says the driver completed a right turn and then tried to negotiate a left turn on to North Fork Road. The vehicle went off the road to the left and rolled.



The driver died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The two passengers sustained minor injuries.

None of the three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the MHP, and alcohol and speed are suspected as factors.

