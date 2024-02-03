One person died in a Yellowstone County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a crash involving three vehicles in Yellowstone County on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 43 of I-94 near the community of Custer.



According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved the following:



Vehicle 1: Honda HR-V driven by a 40-year old man from Hardin

Vehicle 2: Volvo semi and trailer driven by a 31-year old man from California

Vehicle 3: Peterbilt semi and trailer driven by a 40-year old man from California

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts; there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

According to the MHP, the Honda was eastbound in the westbound lanes; the other two vehicles were westbound in the westbound lanes.

The Honda side-swiped the other two vehicles and rolled several times.

The driver of the Honda - whose name has not been released - died at the scene.

The other two drivers were not seriously injured.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.

