Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Billings

A 31-year old man died after being hit by a pickup truck in Billings on Thursday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the westbound truck hit the pedestrian who was crossing Central Avenue at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive at 8:48 p.m.

According to the MHP, the pickup truck was westbound on Central Avenue as the pedestrian was walking north through the crosswalk of the intersection, despite the "no walk" signal.

Witnesses said that eastbound and westbound traffic along Central Avenue had a green light at the time.

The pedestrian, who the MHP says was a transient, died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified at this point by the MHP as a 19-year old man, drove away from the scene, but was soon apprehended, according to Sergeant Clyde Reid of the Billings Police Department.

There is no word yet on what charges the driver may face.

