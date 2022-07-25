Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Kalispell

MTN News
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 25, 2022
A person has been arrested in Kalispell following a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near the intersection of East Idaho Street and Seventh Avenue NE in Kalispell.

According to a news release, when officers arrived at the scene they learned that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian later died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release. The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this point.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that 25-year-old Desirea Garrera was arrested and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident.

Garrera is being held on a pending charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalispell Police Department at 406-758-7793.

We will update you if we get more information.

