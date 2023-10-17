Watch Now
Man dies after being hit by a vehicle in Lewis & Clark County

Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 16, 2023
A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Lewis & Clark County on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said it happened at about 12:26 a.m.

Deputies responded to the incident on North Montana Avenue near Dave's EZ Stop.

Nathaniel Carlson, 37 years old, was hit while walking along North Montana Avenue.

Dutton says Carlson commonly walked to and from his home on Sierra Road.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and called 911 after the incident.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers reported no indicators of driving under the influence and the driver consented to a blood draw.

Dutton said, "Foul play is not suspected at this time. Our condolences to the family of Mr. Carlson."

