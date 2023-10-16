Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Lincoln County

GREAT FALLS — A man from Libby died on Saturday, October 14, 2023, after being hit by a vehicle along U.S. Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 11:45 p.m. near mile marker 35 southeast of Libby.

The 40-year old victim was hit by a Toyota Tacoma that was driven by an 18-year-old woman from Libby as he was walking along the outside westbound lane of the road.

The man was taken by ambulance to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center where he died.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the pickup truck were injured.

There is no word yet on whether the driver has been or will be charged or cited.

We will update you if we get more information.

