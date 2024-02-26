Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula County

GREAT FALLS — A pedestrian died on Monday, February 26, 2024, after being hit by a vehicle just south of Missoula.



The Montana Highway Patrol says the victim was hit by the vehicle shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road.

The pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk by a Kia Sportage driven by a 64-year-old man from Corvallis.

The driver and a passenger - a 52-year old man from Hamilton - were not injured.

The pedestrian - whose name has not yet been released - died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the driver was unable to avoid hitting the victim. The driver pulled over and called 911.

The MHP says that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, but did not indicate whether that was attributed to the pedestrian or the driver.

