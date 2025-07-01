Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle near Helena

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified Mary Peterson as the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Peterson, 41 years old, was from East Helena, according to Dutton.

Peterson reportedly got out of a vehicle on York Road at around 1 a.m. after having an argument, and then walked down the middle of the road.

She was then hit by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

A 911 call was made, and first responders provided medical care while taking Peterson to St. Peter’s Health.

She later died due to her injuries from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her was not injured; there is no word at this point whether the driver is facing any citations or charges.

