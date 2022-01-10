Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A 33-year-old woman from Butte died Sunday night after she was hit by car in Flathead County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened along US Highway 2 about a mile north of Martin City at 9:12 p.m.

The MHP report states that the woman was "walking in the roadway."

She was hit by a Toyota Camry that was driven by a 33-year-old man from Coram.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not yet been released.

At this point, there are no indications that the driver of the car has been charged or cited.

We will update you if we get more information.