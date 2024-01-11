Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Missoula

GREAT FALLS — A 44-year old man died after being hit by a pickup truck in Missoula on Monday, January 8, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 7:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Brooks Street.

The MHP report says that an 88-year old man was driving a Dodge Dakota south on Brooks Street when the truck collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was reportedly chasing a dog that was loose.

The pedestrian was taken to a Missoula hospital where he later died; his name has not yet been released.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the pickup truck has been or will be cited or charged.

The MHP says that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and speed was not a factor in the collision.

