Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on I-15

Deadly crash near Butte on Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Posted at 8:15 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:39:07-04

A Missoula man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle as he was walking on the shoulder of I-15 near Rocker, west of Butte.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old man was walking north on the southbound shoulder of I-15 at around 6:10 a.m. when the incident occurred.

A 2018 Freightliner pulling a 2013 trailer was southbound on I-15 when it drifted slightly off to the right of the road.

According to the MHP, the Freightliner's dashcam footage showed the pedestrian jump toward the traffic lane as the truck hit him.

The driver, a 59-year-old Michigan man, pulled over and reported the crash.

The pedestrian died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

