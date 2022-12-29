Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, there was a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened near the intersection of 9th Street South and 9th Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 30-year old woman, was taken to a hospital with what were described as serious injuries; the woman remained hospitalized as of Wednesday.

The nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

The driver, whose name was not released, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian, not having insurance, and driving with a suspended driver's license.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

