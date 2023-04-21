Philipsburg man dies in Friday morning crash

PHILIPSBURG - A Philipsburg man died in one-vehicle crash on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the victim died in the crash on Montana Highway 1 north of Philipsburg.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Sheriff Dunkerson says alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Granite County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.



