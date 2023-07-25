Reports of collision involving bicyclist and vehicle in Great Falls

Emergency crews are at the scene of what has been reported as a collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

It happened just after 11 a.m. along or near Ninth Street North between Central Avenue and First Avenue.

Initial reports indicate that bicyclist's injuries are not life-threatening; a witness told KRTV that the person is conscious.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the collision.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays, until emergency crews can clear the scene.

We will update you as we get more information.



