Ronan man dies, 2 people hurt in Lake County crash

ST. IGNATIUS — A Ronan man died in a crash on US Highway 93 near St. Ignatius on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The Montana Patrol reports the victim was driving south at about 9 a.m. in an SUV about a mile north of St. Ignatius when his vehicle was hit by another SUV that crossed the centerline while heading north.

The force of the crash forced the southbound SUV off the road where it rolled over. The driver, a 58-year-old man from Ronan, died in the crash. The MHP says that he was wearing a seatbelt.

The victim’s passenger – a 55-year-old Ronan woman who was thrown from the vehicle -- was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula following the crash. The driver of the northbound SUV – a 49-year-old man from Arlee – was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan.

The nature and severity of their injuries has not been released. The MHP has not yet determined if these two people were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash, and has not yet determined if alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the crash.

The MHP noted that the road was wet at the time.

We will update you if we get more information.