BILLINGS — A school bus was involved in a crash in the Billings Heights area on Monday, June 30, 2025.

School bus involved in crash; no serious injuries

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. at Wicks Lane and Governors Boulevard.

Police at the scene said there was one child on the bus at the time of the collision, and the child was not injured.

One person in the vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate to determine which driver was at fault.