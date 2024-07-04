Several people injured in separate crashes in Great Falls on Monday

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department has released details about two crashes that happened on Monday, July 1, 2024. Both happened at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 23rd Street.



The first crash happened at about 12:15 pm and involved four vehicles, all headed west: a black Chrysler minivan; a white Chevrolet Impala; a semi with a flatbed trailer; and a maroon Honda minivan.

The Impala, the semi, and the minivan were all stopped in traffic for a red light at 23rd Street. Surveillance video from surrounding businesses show the Chrysler minivan was westbound on 10th Avenue South and did not slow down prior to crashing into the Impala.

The Impala was pushed into the semi, and subsequently the Chrysler and the Impala were pushed into the Honda.

The drivers of the Chrysler, the Impala, and the Honda were taken by ambulance to Benefis hospital.

The driver of the Impala had the most severe injuries and remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Benefis as of Wednesday.

The investigation into the crash continues; at this point, no citations have been issued.



The second crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. and involved two vehicles - a westbound SUV, and an eastbound motorcycle. The SUV was stopped at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 23rd Street preparing to turn left on to 23rd Street South.

The driver of the SUV was waiting for traffic to clear to make the left turn and turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the SUV and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene by ambulance to Benefis hospital. According to the GFPD, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and remains in the intensive care unit at Benefis as of Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV was cited for a right of way violation (failing to yield to traffic while making a left turn).

There are no references to the use of seatbelts or any indications of drunk/impaired driving.



NOTE: We are aware of a fatality that happened on Tuesday afternoon along River Drive North. We have contacted the Cascade County Sheriff's Office for details and are waiting for a response. We will update you if we get any information.

