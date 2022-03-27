Shelby woman dies in crash; 3 children injured

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and three children were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Sioux County, Nebraska.

According to KNEB , at about 7:25 p.m., a westbound pickup pulling a loaded livestock trailer collided head-on with an eastbound pickup, also pulling a loaded livestock trailer, on Highway 20 east of Harrison in the northwest corner of the state.

Both drivers died at the scene. The eastbound vehicle was driven by Nanna Flesch of Shelby, Montana; she was 42 years old. The westbound vehicle was driven by Ruth Smathers of Lost Springs, Wyoming; she was 67.

Flesch’s three children - Preslee, Jagger, and Lennon - sustained serious injuries; one child was taken to a hospital in Denver. The other children were taken to a hospital in Chadron, and one has since been transferred to a hospital in Rapid City.

Flesch worked as a realtor for Corder & Associates.

Authorities are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more details, including information about how you may be able to help the family.



