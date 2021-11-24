Sheriff identifies bicyclist who died after collision with truck in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Linda Marie Berger as the woman who died after a collision with a semi truck in Great Falls.

Berger was 53 years old; family members have been notified.

Sheriff Slaughter said in a news release on Wednesday that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head; manner of death was accidental.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the intersection of Central Avenue West and 3rd Street NW.

The crash is being investigated by the Great Falls Police Department.

At this point, there are no reports of charges filed or citations issued.

Responding agencies included the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Emergency Service, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

The GFPD said in a news release: "Please send your prayers to the family, the witnesses, and the emergency personnel who responded."

We will update you if we get more information.

NOTE: The Sheriff's Office initially identified the woman as Linda Bergman, and has since provided an update with the correct name.