Sheriff identifies man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Evergreen

Authorities have identified Ryan Lloyd How of Whitefish as the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Evergreen last week.

How was 35 years old, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

How was hit by a vehicle that was northbound on Highway 2, just north of Reserve Drive, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

(WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2021) A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Evergreen on Wednesday evening.

It was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m.

It happened on US Highway 2 just north of Reserve Drive.

The identity of the victim – said to be in his 30s or 40s - has not yet been determined.

The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle was responsible or has been cited/charged.

We will update you if we get more information.