Sheriff identifies man who died after SUV went into river

MISSOULA — Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott has identified Steven G. Kokot as the man who died after his SUV rolled into the Clark Fork River off East Broadway and North Easy Street on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Kokot, 45 years old, was from Frenchtown.

Emergency crews were dispatched for reports of a vehicle upside down in the river at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived they discovered the SUV was completely submerged.

About 15 minutes later, according to McLean, the sole occupant - later identified as Kokot - was recovered and taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Kokot later died from his injuries at the hospital.

There is no word at this point on what caused the SUV to go into the river.