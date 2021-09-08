Sheriff identifies teen who died in Helena Valley crash

GREAT FALLS — Lewis & Clark Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified Kailey Dawn Logan of Helena as the woman who died in a rollover crash in the North Helena Valley. Logan was 19 years old.

The one-vehicle crash happened along Diamond Springs Drive in the North Helena Valley on Monday, September 6, 2021, and was reported to the MHP at about 10:53 a.m.

MHP Trooper Amanda Villa said a vehicle with two teen occupants took a corner at the end of the road too fast, causing the vehicle to roll. Logan died at the scene; the other occupant, a 14-year old female, was taken to St. Peter’s Health in Helena; the nature and severity of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to Villa, neither person was wearing a seatbelt. She said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Logan was a 2019 Helena High School graduate. She participated in varsity cheerleading as well as being a Bangelette.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Logan family with funeral expenses; it reads, in part:

Kailey was an only child to Kim Venetz who is a single mother and there is a real need for community support with her funeral expenses. Kailey was 19 years old and full of life. Kailey touched many hearts and was taken way too soon.

Click here if you would like to donate .