Sheriff identifies teen who died in Helena Valley crash

GREAT FALLS — Lewis & Clark Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified Kailey Dawn Logan of Helena as the woman who died in a rollover crash in the North Helena Valley. Logan was 19 years old.
The one-vehicle crash happened along Diamond Springs Drive in the North Helena Valley on Monday, September 6, 2021, and was reported to the MHP at about 10:53 a.m.
MHP Trooper Amanda Villa said a vehicle with two teen occupants took a corner at the end of the road too fast, causing the vehicle to roll. Logan died at the scene; the other occupant, a 14-year old female, was taken to St. Peter’s Health in Helena; the nature and severity of her injuries has not been disclosed.
According to Villa, neither person was wearing a seatbelt. She said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Logan was a 2019 Helena High School graduate. She participated in varsity cheerleading as well as being a Bangelette.
A GoFundMe has been created to help the Logan family with funeral expenses; it reads, in part:
Kailey was an only child to Kim Venetz who is a single mother and there is a real need for community support with her funeral expenses. Kailey was 19 years old and full of life. Kailey touched many hearts and was taken way too soon.