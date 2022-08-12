Sheriff plans to release details of 3 recent crashes in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter said on Friday, August 12, 2022, that he plans to release information about three crashes that happened in Great Falls in recent weeks.

Slaughter told KRTV that will release the information on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The first crash involved a motorcyclist and happened on July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. At this point, there are no indications that a second vehicle was involved. Several days after the crash, an obituary was published for Tuttle, which states: "Shane departed this world while doing what he so loved, riding his Harley." The identity has not yet been confirmed by the Sheriff's Office.

The second crash involved two vehicles on Tuesday, July 19 , and happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 7th Street. According to a police officer at the scene, a motorcyclist was headed west and a Honda sedan was turning north on to 7th Street, and the two vehicles collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, and we received reports that the person later died. The condition of the driver of the sedan was not released.

The third crash happened on Thursday, August 11 , and reportedly involved two vehicles near Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. We received reports that one person died, but have not yet been able to confirm.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released details about any of these crashes.

We will update you when we get more information.



