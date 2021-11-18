Watch
Sheriff releases name of woman who died in Sun Prairie crash

It happened along Grant Drive in Sun Prairie
GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter on Thursday identified Shala Castle as the woman who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

The crash happened in Sun Prairie near the the intersection of Jefferson Street and Grant Avenue at about 6:35 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Castle was heading east on Jefferson Street at a "high rate of speed."

The MHP says Castle "laid the motorcycle" onto its left side and it slid off the right edge of the road, hitting wooden curbing and a steel post.

Castle was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The MHP says that she was not wearing a helmet.

Sheriff Slaughter said that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, and a toxicology kit was submitted to the state crime lab.

Cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was accidental, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

