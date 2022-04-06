Sheriff releases names of 2 men who died in Missoula crash

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two people who died in a crash last month.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says Jose Ruiz, 24 years old, and Roberto Trevino, 36, both of Mexico, died in the one-vehicle rollover crash on March 11.

MPD spokesperson Lydia Arnold told MTN News last month that speed and alcohol were suspected in the crash, which happened near Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold says that that speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

The Missoula Police Department is in charge of the investigation that killed the two men and injured two people.

Arnold also noted several days after the crash that it was a "complex investigation."



(MARCH 11, 2022) Two people died in an early morning Friday crash in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.

Two of the four people in the vehicle died in the crash; the status of the other two people in the vehicle is not known at this time.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, and police are continuing to investigate.



TRENDING ARTICLES

