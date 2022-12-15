A Gallatin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was hit while a deputy was at the scene of a crash on I-90 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, according to Sheriff Dan Springer.

Springer said the deputy sustained minor injuries, and the patrol car was damaged.

Springer says in poor road conditions drivers need to slow down, stay off their brakes, and not rely on 4-wheel drive. 4-wheel drive does not help in icy conditions.

Springer advises drivers who are not comfortable driving in poor conditions to allow the MT Department of Transportation to work the streets before they get on the highway.



This was the second time this week that a law enforcement officer was injured while at a crash scene.

On Monday, December 12, a Flathead County Sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. on December 12th, 2022, on Highway 82 in Somers.

FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Sheriff's deputy injured after patrol vehicle hit by suspected drunk driver

The deputy had performed a traffic stop and was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing paperwork when a west-bound SUV hit the patrol vehicle traveling at highway speeds.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell and is now resting at home with minor injuries.

The suspected DUI driver was also taken by ambulance to Logan Heath; the driver’s condition is not known at this time.

