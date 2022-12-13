Sheriff's deputy injured after patrol vehicle hit by suspected drunk driver

GREAT FALLS — A Flathead County Sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The Sheriff's Office said it happened at about 11:40 p.m. on December 12th, 2022, on Highway 82 in Somers.

The deputy had performed a traffic stop and was seated in his patrol vehicle doing paperwork when a west-bound SUV hit the patrol vehicle traveling at highway speeds.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell and is now resting at home with minor injuries.

The suspected DUI driver was also taken by ambulance to Logan Heath; the driver’s condition is not known at this time.

The Sheriff's Office noted: "The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to NOT drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, and find a sober driver. In addition please give ALL emergency vehicles space, and slow down when driving through scenes where emergency lights are flashing."

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.



