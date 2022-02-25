Snowmobiler found dead near West Yellowstone has been identified

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer on Friday released the name of the missing snowmobiler who was found dead on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Springer said in a news release that Frank James Crow of Alabama, 65 years old, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

He had last been seen near the Little Snowy Trail, about two miles northwest of town.

Crow became separated from his wife, who he was riding with, and had not been seen for about an hour.

Crow's body was later found just off the trail by Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue volunteers.

Crow’s snowmobile apparently went off the trail and struck a tree on the Little Snowy Trail.

The cause of death is pending; a coroner from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation.

In the release, Springer stated: "Thank you to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, who assisted with the recovery. Our deepest condolences to the Crow family during this time."



