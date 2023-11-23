Suspect at large after deadly hit-and-run in Broadwater County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Broadwater County on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The MHP said the pedestrian was struck at about 4:30 a.m. along Highway 287 near mile marker 95, between Townsend and Three Forks.

According to the MHP crash report, the victim was a 54-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida, who was walking north in the middle of the highway when he was struck; his name has not yet been released.

The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2016 white Ford Superduty crew cab long box pickup pulling a single-axle box-type utility trailer.

MHP said the truck was last seen heading north through Townsend at 5:10 a.m. The driver's side fender will be missing off of the trailer, which now possibly has on a spare tire.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the hit-and-run is asked to call the MHP Communications Center at 406-841-7022.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



