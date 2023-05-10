Suspected drunk driver crashes into Billings library

BILLINGS - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a north entrance of the Billings Library on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

City of Billings spokeswoman Victoria Hill said it happened at about 10:45 p.m.

A driver veered off the road and struck the entrance doors before driving away.

"Thankfully, a witness saw the incident and watched the suspect drive away," Hill said in a news release.

Officers soon found the driver, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

"The entrance has two sets of doors, an exterior set, and an interior set," Hill said. "The exterior doors took the brunt of the crash, and the interior doors were unharmed, so those are locked up and secure."

Library customers will need to use the parking lot entrance when visiting the library until the Sixth Avenue entrance is fixed.

The library will be open on time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no word at this point on the estimated dollar amount of damage.



