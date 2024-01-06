Teen dead, 3 others injured in rollover crash in Billings

GREAT FALLS — A 15-year-old boy died and three other teens were injured on Friday, January 5, 2024, in a one-vehicle crash in Billings.

At about 8:40 p.m., the four teens were eastbound in a Ford Fusion when the driver lost control near the intersection of King Avenue West and South 31st Street West.

The car went off the road, hitting several rocks, and then became airborne. It landed with the front-end down, causing the car to flip and roll several times.

A 15-year-old boy was thrown from the car by the force of the crash and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The three other occupants were two 17-year olds and one 16-year old, all males. They were taken to Billings hospitals for treatment; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, speed was a factor in the crash; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

Two of the four occupants were wearing seatbelts; the teen who died was not, according to the MHP. All four teens were from Billings.

This comes just several weeks after a crash in Billings killed four teens.

We will update you if we get more information.

