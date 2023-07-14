Teen dies after being 'ejected' from vehicle in Roosevelt County

A 15-year old girl died in Roosevelt County on Sunday July 9, 2023, after she reportedly was "ejected" from the bed of a pickup truck.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a news release on July 14 that the crash happened at about 11:38 p.m. along Poplar River Road.

The MHP report says that there were six occupants in a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver was a 22-year old man from Poplar; the other people were a 15-year old girl, a 24-year old woman, a 14-year old girl, a 16-year old boy, and a 14-year old boy.

According to the MHP, the pickup was northbound on a dirt two-track road toward Poplar River Road.

The 15-year old girl was reportedly standing up when she was "ejected" from the bed of the pickup truck, the MHP report states.

Her name has not been released by the Roosevelt County Sheriff at this point.

There were no reported serious injuries to the other occupants.

According to the MHP, impaired driving is suspected as a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



