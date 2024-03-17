Teen dies after being hit by a vehicle in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Flathead County.
It happened at 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 114 on U.S. Highway 2.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old man was driving a Ford Ranger west on U.S. Highway 2 near Kila when he hit the teen.
The boy died at the scene. The name of the young boy has not yet been released.
The driver was not injured.
According to MHP, speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
There is no word at this point on whether the driver may be facing any charges.
We will update you if we get more information.