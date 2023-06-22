Teen dies in Bitterroot Valley crash

MISSOULA - A teenager died in a one-vehicle crash in Ravalli County on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the 1600 block of Mountain View Orchard Road in Corvallis shortly after 10:45 p.m.

The 16-year-old driver from Pinesdale died, and a 15-year-old girl from Corvallis was injured in the one-vehicle crash.

The girl was taken to St. Patrick hospital in Missoula; the nature and extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

The name of the teen who died has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, the victim was headed south on Mountain View Orchard Road when he missed a 90-degree turn.

The Nissan Maxima went through a fence, rolled down a hillside, and then flipped over onto its roof.

The road was dry at the time of the crash, and both teens were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP.

Impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor, but the MHP says that speed may have played a role.



