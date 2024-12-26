Teen dies in Christmas Eve crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — A 17-year-old girl from the town of Manhattan died in a rollover crash in Gallatin County on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. near West Cameron Bridge and Kimm Road several miles south of Manhattan and west of Belgrade.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was eastbound in a Nissan Xterra on Cameron Bridge Road when she lost control on the icy road while exiting a curve.

The vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled several times before coming to rest in a drainage ditch.



The driver died at the scene. Her name has not been released at this point.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the girl was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash.

