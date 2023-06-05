Teen dies in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 17-year-old girl from Alabama died in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Flathead County on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. about 15 miles west of Marion.

MHP says the teen was heading around a curve on the westbound side of the road when her vehicle went off the road for an unknown reason

The victim, who was wearing a seatblet, then overcorrected and her Subaru Legacy began to spin out. The vehicle then rolled over.

The initial report from the MHP states that speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, and is continuing to investigate.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

