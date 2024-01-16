Teen dies in four-vehicle crash near Lolo

A teen died and another was injured in a four-vehicle crash along US Highway 93 near Lolo on Monday, January 15, 2024.

There were four vehicles involved in the crash:



Chevrolet Tracker, driven by a 15-year old male from Lolo

Ford F-250, driven by a 19-year old male from Florence

Subaru Outback, driven by a 78-year old male from Florence

Subaru Outback, driven by a 69-year old female from Kirkland (WA)

There were no passengers in any of the vehicle.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was northbound about a mile south of Lolo when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding with the Ford. The Ford then collided with the the second Outback, and the Tracker then crashed into the first Outback.

The teen died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The driver of the Ford was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The drivers of the two Outbacks were not seriously injured.

Roads at the time of the crash were snowy and icy. According to the MHP, the three non-fatal victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash; the MHP report says it is "unknown" at this time whether the teen who died was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that speed was likely a factor in the crash.

