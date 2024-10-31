Teen dies in Garfield County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 15-year-old girl died and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Garfield County on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. along MT Highway 200 at mile marker 178, near Sand Springs.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the Chevy Suburban was heading west when it went off the right side of the road, and the 16-year old driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn in a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the force of the collision threw her from the vehicle; she died at the scene. Her name has not been released.



The boy passenger was taken to Garfield County Health Center; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Both teens are from Sand Springs.

According to the MHP, alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

