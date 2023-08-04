Teen dies in head-on crash in Gallatin County

A teenage girl died on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in a two-vehicle crash on West Dry Creek Road several miles east of Manhattan in Gallatin County.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, 17-year-old Delaney Doherty died when a 20-year-old driver crossed over the center line and struck Doherty’s vehicle head-on.

The 20-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital; the nature and severity of the person's injuries has not been disclosed.

Sheriff Springer says the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

MTN News has learned that Doherty was a student at Manhattan High School, where she played volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer described Doherty as a “hard-working kid that was loved by many.”

He continued, “As a father, as a sheriff, and as a community member, my heart goes out the family—it’s heartbreaking.”

We will update you if we get more information.

