Teen dies in Lake County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS — A 17-year old driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The crash happened along Theresa Adams Lane at about 2:40 a.m. several miles east of Arlee.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 17-year old from Arlee failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and the Dodge Dart went off of a steep embankment, overturning several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The name of the teen has not yet been released.

The 19-year old male passenger from Arlee, who was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, was taken to a hospital in Missoula for treatment of his injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been released.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

