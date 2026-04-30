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Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County during chase

Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County during chase
MTN News
Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County during chase
Teen dies in rollover crash in Roosevelt County during chase
Fatal Crash
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A young man from Poplar died when his pickup truck crashed as he was being chased by a law enforcement officer in Roosevelt County.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2026, along US Highway 2 at mile marker 604, about eight miles west of the town of Poplar.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 18-year old man was driving a Ram pickup truck at about 12:20 a.m. when a Fort Peck tribal officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop after the driver allegedly failed to maintain his lane.

The driver refused to stop, and the officer began chasing after the pickup.

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During the chase, the pickup truck went off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in a ditch.

The MHP crash report says the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released, nor have any other details.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

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